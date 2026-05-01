The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Citizens Jmp raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $205.00. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. The Hanover Insurance Group traded as high as $191.66 and last traded at $187.6240, with a volume of 499433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $177.51.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on THG. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $198.25.

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Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.91, for a total value of $217,092.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,344.93. The trade was a 33.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 24,420 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total transaction of $4,369,226.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,572.08. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting The Hanover Insurance Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Hanover Insurance Group this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,817,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 36.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,280,418 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $217,505,000 after buying an additional 339,896 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 763,431 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $137,967,000 after buying an additional 209,616 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 646,910 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $118,236,000 after buying an additional 197,930 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 206.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 292,121 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $53,058,000 after buying an additional 196,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company's stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm's 50-day moving average is $176.32 and its 200-day moving average is $176.97. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.29.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $1.11. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. The Hanover Insurance Group's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Hanover Insurance Group's payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc NYSE: THG is a property and casualty insurance company that provides a range of commercial and personal insurance products. Through its subsidiary companies, Hanover offers coverage for businesses of all sizes, including workers' compensation, general liability, commercial auto, and professional liability. On the personal lines side, the company underwrites homeowners, personal auto, flood, and umbrella policies designed to meet the needs of individuals and families.

In addition to its core commercial and personal insurance offerings, Hanover maintains a specialty arm that focuses on niche markets through tailored product solutions.

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