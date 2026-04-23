The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.27), FiscalAI reports. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 13.52%.The business had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion.

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The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE HIG traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,630. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company's 50-day moving average price is $137.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $116.66 and a 12 month high of $144.50.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The Hartford Insurance Group's payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 201,938 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total transaction of $27,546,362.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 194,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,574,986.97. The trade was a 50.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 40,693 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total value of $5,617,668.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,365.60. This trade represents a 61.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 349,282 shares of company stock worth $48,184,324 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Insurance Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore upped their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Insurance Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $149.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIG

About The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

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