The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

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The Mercantile Investment Trust Stock Up 1.7%

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc ( LON:MRC Get Free Report )'s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 255.07 and traded as high as GBX 270.17. The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 268.50, with a volume of 12,006,545 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 81.12 and a beta of 1.53. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 255.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 254.73.

About The Mercantile Investment Trust

The Mercantile Investment Trust: The home of tomorrow's UK market leaders The Mercantile Investment Trust Approach Expert market access As one of the largest UK equity investment trusts and a history stretching back more than 140 years, The Mercantile Investment Trust enjoys a long and successful track record championing quality UK medium-sized and smaller companies. Rigorous research In a segment of the stock market that demands first-hand scrutiny, our disciplined research-based investment approach really sets us apart, providing exceptional access to a diversified portfolio of quality stocks with attractive long-term growth potential. Focused on dividends Our focus on quality companies with strong cash flows also helps to generate an attractive income for shareholders, with the opportunity to target annual dividend growth ahead of the rate of inflation. Why invest in The Mercantile Investment Trust Thanks to its focus on quality stocks outside the FTSE 100, The Mercantile Investment Trust offers a cost-effective way to gain access to the companies that we believe have the greatest potential to become tomorrow's UK market leaders.

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