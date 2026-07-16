The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Stephens

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stephens from $265.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Stephens' price target suggests a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.86.

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The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of PNC stock opened at $254.30 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $176.88 and a 52-week high of $256.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $102.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.39. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 18.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total transaction of $357,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,204,750.26. The trade was a 22.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $9,925,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,370,906.93. This trade represents a 80.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,300 shares of company stock worth $10,694,574. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Monetary Solutions Ltd bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 93.4% during the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting The PNC Financial Services Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The PNC Financial Services Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: PNC beat second-quarter expectations with EPS of $4.85 and revenue of $6.66 billion, helped by record revenue, stronger net interest income, and higher fee income from capital markets activity.

PNC beat second-quarter expectations with EPS of $4.85 and revenue of $6.66 billion, helped by record revenue, stronger net interest income, and higher fee income from capital markets activity. Positive Sentiment: The company also raised its quarterly dividend 18% to $2.00 per share, signaling confidence in earnings and capital strength.

The company also raised its quarterly dividend 18% to $2.00 per share, signaling confidence in earnings and capital strength. Positive Sentiment: Management guided to 2026 revenue of about $26.1 billion, above consensus, and forecast loan growth of roughly 12.5%, net interest income growth of 15%-15.5%, and a year-end net interest margin above 3%.

Management guided to 2026 revenue of about $26.1 billion, above consensus, and forecast loan growth of roughly 12.5%, net interest income growth of 15%-15.5%, and a year-end net interest margin above 3%. Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird increased its price target on PNC to $280 from $250 and reiterated an outperform rating, suggesting further upside from current levels.

Robert W. Baird increased its price target on PNC to $280 from $250 and reiterated an outperform rating, suggesting further upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: PNC said expenses will rise alongside revenue, reflecting integration costs and heavier business activity, which may temper margin expansion. PNC is latest bank to say costs will rise alongside revenue

PNC said expenses will rise alongside revenue, reflecting integration costs and heavier business activity, which may temper margin expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Some investors may be watching the stock’s post-earnings pullback after the report, even as the fundamental results were strong.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

Further Reading

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