The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $260.00 to $264.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Bank of America's target price indicates a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $284.00 to $263.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $283.00 to $263.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $252.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $239.64.

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The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $222.53 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $148.28 and a 12 month high of $243.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.40. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 20.40%.The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.88, for a total transaction of $11,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 554,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,970,781.12. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 7,407 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.98, for a total value of $1,710,868.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,563.16. The trade was a 79.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 64,186 shares of company stock valued at $14,840,973 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,307 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 217,518 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $45,403,000 after buying an additional 71,433 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 10,984 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The PNC Financial Services Group this week:

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

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