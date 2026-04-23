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The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
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Key Points

  • Analysts have issued a consensus "Moderate Buy" on Real Brokerage from eight covering firms (1 sell, 1 hold, 4 buy, 2 strong buy), with an average 12‑month target of $5.6875.
  • The company beat EPS and revenue estimates for the quarter—reporting ($0.02) EPS vs. ($0.03) expected and $505.14M revenue—but remains unprofitable with negative ROE and net margin.
  • Shares trade around $2.70 (52‑week range $2.31–$5.41) with a market cap of about $572M and institutional ownership above 53%, including recent stake increases by Invesco and XTX.
  • Interested in Real Brokerage? Here are five stocks we like better.

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.6875.

Several research firms recently commented on REAX. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $4.25 price target (down from $4.50) on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zelman & Associates reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Real Brokerage to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Real Brokerage

Real Brokerage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REAX opened at $2.70 on Thursday. Real Brokerage has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $571.86 million, a PE ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 0.41%.The firm had revenue of $505.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $477.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that Real Brokerage will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Brokerage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage during the first quarter worth $38,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Real Brokerage by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,661 shares of the company's stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 40,635 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Real Brokerage by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 478,972 shares of the company's stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 149,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VARCOV Co. acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company's stock.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Real Brokerage Inc is a publicly traded, cloud-based residential real estate brokerage headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with operations across the United States and Canada. The company’s platform offers licensed real estate professionals a fully integrated suite of digital tools designed to streamline every phase of the property transaction process, from lead generation to closing.

Through its proprietary technology, Real Brokerage provides agents with transaction management, customer relationship management, digital marketing automation and real-time analytics in a single, user-friendly interface.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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