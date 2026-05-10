The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD - Get Free Report) NYSE: TD has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$140.42.

Several analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$140.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$145.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$133.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$148.00 to C$138.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$146.95 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$87.52 and a one year high of C$149.08. The stock's 50-day moving average is C$135.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$128.16. The firm has a market cap of C$245.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD - Get Free Report) NYSE: TD last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$2.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 19.11%.The business had revenue of C$16.63 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.2160149 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank's payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

TD Asset Management Inc ('TDAM'), a member of TD Bank Group, is a Canadian investment management firm with a growing global presence. Bringing together three decades of investment experience, our broad selection of strategies and solutions includes fundamental equities, quantitative and passive equities, fixed income across the credit quality spectrum and alternatives, such as private credit, infrastructure and real estate. TDAM offers institutional investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and superannuation funds, among others.

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