The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the thirty-eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.9118.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. UBS Group set a $31.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Trade Desk from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a "buy" rating to a "reduce" rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Get Trade Desk alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trade Desk

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $1,524,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. State Street Corp lifted its position in Trade Desk by 271.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,354,274 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,781,723,000 after purchasing an additional 26,559,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 27.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,875,852 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,787,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,550,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 1,041.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,710,847 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $178,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,009 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 676.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,208,083 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $159,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company's stock.

Trade Desk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Trade Desk this week:

Negative Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on The Trade Desk with a sell rating and an $11 price target , implying significant downside from recent trading levels. Benzinga

Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on The Trade Desk with a rating and an , implying significant downside from recent trading levels. Negative Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted The Trade Desk’s decline from being a $69 billion digital-ad leader, reinforcing investor concerns that growth is slowing and the market is resetting expectations. The Trade Desk’s Fall From $69 Billion Digital-Ad Darling

Multiple articles highlighted The Trade Desk’s decline from being a $69 billion digital-ad leader, reinforcing investor concerns that growth is slowing and the market is resetting expectations. Negative Sentiment: A separate report said TTD faces a “new reality” and cited an analyst warning of as much as 50% downside risk , adding to bearish sentiment around the stock. TTD stock faces 'new reality' as analyst warns of 50% downside risk

A separate report said TTD faces a “new reality” and cited an analyst warning of as much as , adding to bearish sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: The company also announced board compensation changes for new non-employee director Samanth, but this appears to be a routine governance update with limited immediate impact on the stock. Trade Desk Aligns Compensation for New Non-Employee Director

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $21.56 on Friday. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.77.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 14.57%.The business had revenue of $688.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Trade Desk's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Trade Desk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trade Desk wasn't on the list.

While Trade Desk currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here