The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Insider Jon Stanton Sells 25,580 Shares

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR - Get Free Report) insider Jon Stanton sold 25,580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,098, for a total value of £792,468.40.

Jon Stanton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Jon Stanton sold 7,292 shares of The Weir Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,098, for a total transaction of £225,906.16.

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The Weir Group Trading Down 1.0%

WEIR traded down GBX 32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,058. 679,238 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,273,079. The company's fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,107.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,995.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.05. The Weir Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,118 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,580. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17.

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 123.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The Weir Group had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 13.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Weir Group PLC will post 136.0509554 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 3,280 to GBX 3,723 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 4,000 target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 3,550 to GBX 3,500 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Shore Capital Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 3,450 to GBX 3,800 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Weir Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 3,446.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEIR

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for large mining machines. This segment also offers cloud-based Artificial Intelligence solutions to the mining industry; manufactures and distributes highly engineered wear parts; and offers aftermarket services to the mining industry.

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