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The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
The Weir Group logo with Industrials background
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The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,446.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEIR. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 3,280 to GBX 3,723 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 3,450 to GBX 3,800 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 3,550 to GBX 3,500 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 4,000 price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

View Our Latest Analysis on WEIR

The Weir Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEIR opened at GBX 2,848 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,048.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,001.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.56. The company has a market capitalization of £7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,204 and a 52-week high of GBX 3,580.

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 123.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Weir Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 9.63%. Research analysts predict that The Weir Group will post 136.0509554 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Weir Group

In other news, insider Jon Stanton sold 25,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,098, for a total value of £792,468.40. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

About The Weir Group

(Get Free Report)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for large mining machines. This segment also offers cloud-based Artificial Intelligence solutions to the mining industry; manufactures and distributes highly engineered wear parts; and offers aftermarket services to the mining industry.

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Analyst Recommendations for The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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