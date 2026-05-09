Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.78 million. Theravance Biopharma had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 104.34%.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts: Sign Up

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

TBPH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.01. 237,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,599. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The firm's 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $876.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 31,067 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $433,695.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 232,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,248,478.04. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Theravance Biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 622.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 153,306 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $705,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 43,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 29,313 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 351,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 86,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 190,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 139,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TBPH has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines, primarily in the areas of respiratory disease, inflammatory and immunology, and rare disorders. The company develops small-molecule therapies designed to address unmet medical needs by targeting specific molecular pathways. Its lead marketed product, YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution, is the first and only once-daily, long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) approved by the U.S.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Theravance Biopharma, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Theravance Biopharma wasn't on the list.

While Theravance Biopharma currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here