Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) COO Sells $185,064.00 in Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Gianluca Pettiti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 9th, Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total value of $216,480.00.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $4.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $466.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,869. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $643.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $173.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $497.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $548.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The firm's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

Key Headlines Impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $683.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $623.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the first quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% in the first quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 1,144 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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