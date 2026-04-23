Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 24.640-25.120 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 24.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.3 billion-$48.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.5 billion.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 7.5%

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $38.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $475.31. 1,646,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $176.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $500.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $550.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.05%.The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 24.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is 10.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $583.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $653.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $683.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $631.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,499,170. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,230,982.40. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific this week:

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 151.4% during the third quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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