Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.32, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific updated its FY 2026 guidance to 24.930-25.330 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Thermo Fisher Scientific's conference call:

Thermo Fisher reported a strong second quarter, with revenue up 10% to $11.99 billion, adjusted EPS up 13% to $6.03, and organic revenue growth of 5% ahead of prior guidance.

Thermo Fisher reported a strong second quarter, with to $11.99 billion, to $6.03, and ahead of prior guidance. Management said customer activity strengthened across end markets, with particular momentum in pharma/biotech , plus positive growth in academic and government, industrial and applied, and diagnostics and healthcare.

Management said customer activity strengthened across end markets, with particular momentum in , plus positive growth in academic and government, industrial and applied, and diagnostics and healthcare. The company raised full-year 2026 guidance for both revenue and EPS, now expecting $47.4 billion-$48.1 billion of revenue and adjusted EPS of $24.93-$25.33, reflecting stronger second-half expectations.

The company for both revenue and EPS, now expecting $47.4 billion-$48.1 billion of revenue and adjusted EPS of $24.93-$25.33, reflecting stronger second-half expectations. Several growth initiatives performed well, including Clario and filtration/separation acquisitions, which management said are integrating smoothly and contributing to higher acquisition revenue and EPS expectations for the year.

Several growth initiatives performed well, including and filtration/separation acquisitions, which management said are integrating smoothly and contributing to higher acquisition revenue and EPS expectations for the year. Thermo Fisher announced it will divest its microbiology business in the third quarter, and used $1 billion of expected proceeds for share repurchases in Q2; management said the divestiture will modestly reduce 2026 revenue and EPS.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $45.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $572.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,505,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,288. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $435.27 and a one year high of $643.99. The company's 50-day moving average price is $488.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $212.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. HSBC downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $670.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $602.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 778,822 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $315,781,000 after acquiring an additional 53,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 602,031 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $244,099,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Thermo Fisher Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Thermo Fisher beat Q2 expectations, posting $6.03 adjusted EPS versus the $5.71 consensus and $11.99 billion in revenue versus $11.71 billion expected, helped by stronger customer activity across end markets and continued organic growth. Article Title

Thermo Fisher beat Q2 expectations, posting versus the consensus and in revenue versus expected, helped by stronger customer activity across end markets and continued organic growth. Positive Sentiment: The company also raised FY2026 guidance, now calling for EPS of $24.93 to $25.33 and revenue of $47.4 billion to $48.1 billion , both above Wall Street estimates, which suggests management is seeing a healthier operating backdrop.

The company also raised FY2026 guidance, now calling for and , both above Wall Street estimates, which suggests management is seeing a healthier operating backdrop. Positive Sentiment: Earlier reports noted shares rose in premarket trading after the earnings beat, reflecting investor optimism that demand is improving across Thermo Fisher’s life sciences, diagnostics, and lab equipment businesses. Article Title

Earlier reports noted shares rose in premarket trading after the earnings beat, reflecting investor optimism that demand is improving across Thermo Fisher’s life sciences, diagnostics, and lab equipment businesses. Neutral Sentiment: ImmuPharma selected Thermo Fisher’s Patheon unit to manufacture its Kapiglucagon diabetes candidate, a modest business-development win that adds some incremental contract manufacturing exposure but is unlikely to move the stock on its own. Article Title

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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