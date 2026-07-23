Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $526.46, but opened at $573.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares last traded at $573.9670, with a volume of 1,505,888 shares trading hands.

The medical research company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS.

Get TMO alerts: Sign Up

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Trending Headlines about Thermo Fisher Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Thermo Fisher beat Q2 expectations, posting $6.03 adjusted EPS versus the $5.71 consensus and $11.99 billion in revenue versus $11.71 billion expected, helped by stronger customer activity across end markets and continued organic growth. Article Title

Thermo Fisher beat Q2 expectations, posting versus the consensus and in revenue versus expected, helped by stronger customer activity across end markets and continued organic growth. Positive Sentiment: The company also raised FY2026 guidance, now calling for EPS of $24.93 to $25.33 and revenue of $47.4 billion to $48.1 billion , both above Wall Street estimates, which suggests management is seeing a healthier operating backdrop.

The company also raised FY2026 guidance, now calling for and , both above Wall Street estimates, which suggests management is seeing a healthier operating backdrop. Positive Sentiment: Earlier reports noted shares rose in premarket trading after the earnings beat, reflecting investor optimism that demand is improving across Thermo Fisher’s life sciences, diagnostics, and lab equipment businesses. Article Title

Earlier reports noted shares rose in premarket trading after the earnings beat, reflecting investor optimism that demand is improving across Thermo Fisher’s life sciences, diagnostics, and lab equipment businesses. Neutral Sentiment: ImmuPharma selected Thermo Fisher’s Patheon unit to manufacture its Kapiglucagon diabetes candidate, a modest business-development win that adds some incremental contract manufacturing exposure but is unlikely to move the stock on its own. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $602.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 78.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 50 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Allied Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $488.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $213.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Thermo Fisher Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Thermo Fisher Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here