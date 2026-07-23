Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 24.930-25.330 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 24.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.4 billion-$48.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.8 billion.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TMO. Evercore set a $570.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $602.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:TMO opened at $526.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $195.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $435.27 and a 52 week high of $643.99. The business's 50 day moving average is $488.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm's revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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