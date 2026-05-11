Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THR. Craig Hallum lowered Thermon Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Thermon Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Thermon Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. CJS Securities lowered Thermon Group from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered Thermon Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th.

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Thermon Group Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $65.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Thermon Group has a 52-week low of $23.86 and a 52-week high of $71.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.64.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $147.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.35 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 11.26%.The firm's revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THR. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 133.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,429,542 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,198,000 after buying an additional 817,138 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Thermon Group by 2,551.8% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 430,230 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $15,987,000 after acquiring an additional 414,006 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Thermon Group by 960.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 250,813 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 227,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Thermon Group by 445.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,068 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,147,000 after acquiring an additional 222,990 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Thermon Group by 287.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 288,370 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 213,935 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group, Inc NYSE: THR is a global provider of engineered thermal solutions designed to maintain process temperatures, prevent freezing and improve energy efficiency across industrial, commercial and power generation applications. The company specializes in the design, manufacture, installation and service of heat tracing systems, insulation and protective coatings for pipelines, tanks, vessels and other critical equipment.

Thermon's core offerings include electric heat tracing, steam tracing, custom-engineered control panels, monitoring systems and advanced sensor technologies.

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