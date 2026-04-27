THG (LON:THG) Shares Down 6.3% - Here's Why

THG Plc (LON:THG - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34.34 and last traded at GBX 34.96. 4,942,838 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 11,142,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.30.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 60 price target on shares of THG in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of THG in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, THG presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 57.50.

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THG Stock Down 6.3%

The firm's 50 day moving average is GBX 32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 39.64. The stock has a market cap of £544.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.97.

THG (LON:THG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. THG had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that THG Plc will post -6.7170435 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew Moulding bought 24,395,170 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 35 per share, with a total value of £8,538,309.50. Insiders own 22.90% of the company's stock.

About THG

THG (www.thg.com) is a global innovator revolutionising how brands connect to a worldwide consumer base. We are transforming how consumer brands go to market in the digital age. We have built a portfolio of leading digital beauty, health, wellness, and sports nutrition brands that are capitalising on the global growth opportunities, supported by the accelerating consumer shift to the e-commerce channel. THG is home to three key divisions: Beauty, Nutrition, and Ingenuity. All brands, whether in-house or third parties are powered by our complete commerce division Ingenuity, which is a flexible and scalable offering formed of a combination of complex e-commerce technologies, physical assets, infrastructure, and brand building capabilities. THG Beauty is home to leading online pure-play retailers for prestige beauty products and brings together global online multi-brand retail subscription boxes, owned prestige brands along with production and innovation.

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