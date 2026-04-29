THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Thk Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 49,498 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 652% from the previous session's volume of 6,583 shares.The stock last traded at $17.85 and had previously closed at $17.75.

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THK Stock Up 0.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52.

About THK

THK Co, Ltd. is a global manufacturer specializing in mechanical components that enable precise linear and rotational motion. Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, the company pioneered the development of rolling-element linear motion guides, introducing its first “LM Guide” in 1972. Over the decades, THK has expanded its product portfolio to include linear actuators, ball screws, spherical joints, and mechatronic systems designed for automation and high-precision applications.

THK's core offerings serve a broad range of industries, including machine tools, semiconductor manufacturing, medical devices, robotics, and aerospace.

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