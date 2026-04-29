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THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
THK logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • THK experienced an unusually high trading day with approximately 49,498 shares traded, a 652% increase from the prior session, and the stock last traded at $17.85 (up 0.8%).
  • The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a high valuation (P/E 94.21), but shows strong liquidity (quick ratio 2.18, current ratio 2.83) and low leverage (debt-to-equity 0.34).
  • THK, headquartered in Tokyo, manufactures precision linear-motion components for industries such as semiconductors, robotics and aerospace, and the stock is trading above its 50-day ($16.23) and 200-day ($14.52) moving averages.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of THK.

Thk Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 49,498 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 652% from the previous session's volume of 6,583 shares.The stock last traded at $17.85 and had previously closed at $17.75.

THK Stock Up 0.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52.

About THK

(Get Free Report)

THK Co, Ltd. is a global manufacturer specializing in mechanical components that enable precise linear and rotational motion. Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, the company pioneered the development of rolling-element linear motion guides, introducing its first “LM Guide” in 1972. Over the decades, THK has expanded its product portfolio to include linear actuators, ball screws, spherical joints, and mechatronic systems designed for automation and high-precision applications.

THK's core offerings serve a broad range of industries, including machine tools, semiconductor manufacturing, medical devices, robotics, and aerospace.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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