Thomas Mcchesney Sells 5,000 Shares of Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Stock

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI - Get Free Report) Director Thomas Mcchesney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $13,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,397 shares in the company, valued at $635,215.87. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Golden Matrix Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:GMGI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.70. 110,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm's 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.27.

Institutional Trading of Golden Matrix Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 56.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,431 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Golden Matrix Group by 332.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,160 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Golden Matrix Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,071 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 32,182 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Matrix Group during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.74% of the company's stock.

Golden Matrix Group Company Profile

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

Read More

