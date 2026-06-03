Thomas Siebel Sells 17,350 Shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI - Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Siebel sold 17,350 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $196,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,904,415 shares in the company, valued at $78,157,977.80. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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C3.ai Price Performance

AI stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.71. The company's stock had a trading volume of 18,883,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,122. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $30.11. The company's fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $7.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Citizens Jmp cut C3.ai from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on C3.ai from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $12.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 683.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 76.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 839.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting C3.ai

Here are the key news stories impacting C3.ai this week:

Positive Sentiment: The company reported a smaller-than-expected Q4 loss of $0.33 per share, beating the consensus estimate of a $0.38 loss, which suggests some earnings progress even though results remained deeply negative. Article Title

The company reported a smaller-than-expected Q4 loss of $0.33 per share, beating the consensus estimate of a $0.38 loss, which suggests some earnings progress even though results remained deeply negative. Positive Sentiment: Revenue for the quarter matched Wall Street expectations at $51.6 million, and the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenue outlook of $50 million to $54 million came in roughly in line with forecasts. Article Title

Revenue for the quarter matched Wall Street expectations at $51.6 million, and the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenue outlook of $50 million to $54 million came in roughly in line with forecasts. Neutral Sentiment: C3.ai also guided full-year fiscal 2027 revenue to $210 million to $240 million versus analyst expectations around $226.6 million, leaving investors to focus on whether growth can accelerate enough to justify the stock’s valuation. Article Title

C3.ai also guided full-year fiscal 2027 revenue to $210 million to $240 million versus analyst expectations around $226.6 million, leaving investors to focus on whether growth can accelerate enough to justify the stock’s valuation. Negative Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains cautious, with the stock carrying a consensus “Reduce” rating, reinforcing concerns about the company’s growth trajectory and profitability. Article Title

Brokerage sentiment remains cautious, with the stock carrying a consensus “Reduce” rating, reinforcing concerns about the company’s growth trajectory and profitability. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage has continued to question C3.ai’s growth story and profitability, while broader valuation concerns have also pressured sentiment around the name. Article Title

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc is a leading enterprise software provider focused on delivering scalable artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to large organizations. The company's core offering, the C3 AI Suite, is a comprehensive, model-driven platform that unifies data ingestion, model development, and application deployment. Through its suite of tools, C3.ai enables customers to accelerate digital transformation initiatives by applying advanced machine learning, predictive analytics, and AI-driven insights across a broad range of business functions.

The C3 AI Suite provides a low-code environment for data scientists and application developers to rapidly design, test, and deploy enterprise-scale AI applications.

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