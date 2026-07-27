Thomas Willcocks Sells 47,618 Shares of Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock

Norcros plc (LON:NXR - Get Free Report) insider Thomas Willcocks sold 47,618 shares of Norcros stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 314, for a total value of £149,520.52.

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Norcros Stock Performance

Shares of NXR traded up GBX 1 during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 315. 229,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,938. The stock has a market cap of £281.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1,050.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 294.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 308.79. Norcros plc has a 1-year low of GBX 252 and a 1-year high of GBX 374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Norcros (LON:NXR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported GBX 36.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norcros had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of £393.40 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norcros plc will post 31.3118812 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on NXR shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 440 price objective on shares of Norcros in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shore Capital Group reissued a "house stock" rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 470.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Norcros

Norcros Company Profile

Norcros is a market leading group of brands providing design led, high quality bathroom and kitchen products with operations primarily in the UK and South Africa. Based in the UK, Norcros operates under six brands: · Triton – Market leader in the manufacture and marketing of showers in the UK · Merlyn – UK and Ireland's No.1 supplier of shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors · Grant Westfield – Leading manufacturer of high-end waterproof bathroom wall panels · Vado – Leading manufacturer and supplier of taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves · Croydex – Market-leading, innovative designer, manufacturer, and distributor of high-quality bathroom furnishings and accessories · Abode – Leading niche designer and distributor of high-quality kitchen taps, bathroom taps, and kitchen sinks Based in South Africa, Norcros operates under four brands: · Tile Africa – Chain of retail stores focused on ceramic and porcelain tiles and associated products such as sanitaryware, showers, and adhesives · Johnson Tiles South Africa – Manufacturer of ceramic and porcelain tiles · TAL – Leading manufacturer of ceramic and building adhesives in South Africa · House of Plumbing – Market-leading supplier of specialist plumbing materials Norcros is headquartered in Wilmslow, Cheshire and employs around 2,100 people.

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