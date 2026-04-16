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Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) Announces Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Thomasville Bancshares logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Thomasville Bancshares reported quarterly earnings of $1.86 EPS.
  • THVB opened at $92.10, trading within a 52-week range of $73.00–$100.90, and has a market cap of $583.9M, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.19.
  • The company is a community bank holding company that offers deposit and lending products with an emphasis on personalized service and local decision-making.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Thomasville Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of THVB stock opened at $92.10 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $94.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.04. Thomasville Bancshares has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $100.90. The company has a market cap of $583.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.19.

Thomasville Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Thomasville, Alabama. Through its community banking subsidiary, it offers a range of financial products and services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company emphasizes personalized customer service and local decision-making, positioning itself as a partner in the economic development of its service area.

The company’s subsidiary provides traditional deposit instruments such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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