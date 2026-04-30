Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) Sees Large Volume Increase - Time to Buy?

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session's volume of 521 shares.The stock last traded at $100.00 and had previously closed at $99.95.

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Thomasville Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $634 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.19. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $94.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.57.

Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Thomasville Bancshares Company Profile

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Thomasville, Alabama. Through its community banking subsidiary, it offers a range of financial products and services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company emphasizes personalized customer service and local decision-making, positioning itself as a partner in the economic development of its service area.

The company’s subsidiary provides traditional deposit instruments such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

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