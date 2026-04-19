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Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
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Key Points

  • Analysts give Thomson Reuters a consensus Buy rating (1 hold, 5 buy, 4 strong-buy) with an average 12‑month price target of C$167.20, though several firms (TD, BMO, CIBC) recently cut targets and Wells Fargo lowered its rating while RBC raised to a moderate buy.
  • Insider The Woodbridge Company Limited sold 65,000 shares at C$127.34 (~C$8.28M) on March 20, trimming its stake by 0.02%, while company insiders still own 69.76% of outstanding shares.
  • TRI opened at C$127.45, trading near its 50‑day average (C$127.14) but well below its 200‑day average (C$166.84) and 52‑week high of C$299.24; market cap is C$56.46B with a trailing P/E of 38.27. Last quarter EPS was C$1.47 on C$2.76B revenue, and analysts forecast ~C$5.64 EPS for the year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI - Get Free Report) NYSE: TRI have earned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$167.20.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$285.00 to C$175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$275.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$183.00 to C$140.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Thomson Reuters

Insider Activity at Thomson Reuters

In other news, insider The Woodbridge Company Limited sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.34, for a total transaction of C$8,277,100.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 312,653,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$39,813,244,225.92. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 69.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.1%

Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$127.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$127.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$166.84. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of C$109.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$299.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of C$56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.11.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI - Get Free Report) NYSE: TRI last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported C$1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.76 billion for the quarter. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 5.6395803 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters is the result of the $17.6 billion megamerger of Canada's Thomson and the United Kingdom's Reuters Group in 2008 and the 2018 carve-out of its finance and risk business, Refinitiv, in which it holds a 45% stake. In 2019, the company agreed to exchange its 45% stake in Refinitiv for a 15% stake in LSE. Since the divestiture, the company is more concentrated on selling its flagship legal data and software, WestLaw, and its tax accounting software, OneSource. In addition, the company does hold a significant investment in the publicly traded Tradeweb, which operates a fixed income exchange.

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Analyst Recommendations for Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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