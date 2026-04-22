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Thor Explorations Ltd. (LON:THX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026

Key Points

  • Thor Explorations announced a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share, payable to shareholders of record on May 15 with an ex-dividend date of April 24, implying an annualized yield of about 0.1%.
  • Shares opened at GBX 78, with a 12‑month range of GBX 28–101; the company has a market cap of £519.93 million and a P/E ratio of 3.17.
  • Insider Adrian J. G. Coates sold 39,700 shares at an average of GBX 83 (total ~£32,951), and company insiders collectively own 12.62% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Thor Explorations Ltd. (LON:THX - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th.

Thor Explorations Stock Performance

Shares of Thor Explorations stock opened at GBX 78 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 79.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 73.90. Thor Explorations has a twelve month low of GBX 28 and a twelve month high of GBX 101. The firm has a market cap of £519.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thor Explorations news, insider Adrian J. G. Coates sold 39,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 83, for a total value of £32,951. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Thor Explorations

(Get Free Report)

Thor Explorations Ltd is a proven low-cost gold producer with a growing diversified Portfolio of mineral assets in West Africa, listed on both the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange AIM: THX and the TSX Venture Exchange TSX-V: THX.

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