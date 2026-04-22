Thor Explorations Ltd. (LON:THX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

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Thor Explorations Stock Performance

Get Free Report ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th.

Shares of Thor Explorations stock opened at GBX 78 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 79.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 73.90. Thor Explorations has a twelve month low of GBX 28 and a twelve month high of GBX 101. The firm has a market cap of £519.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thor Explorations news, insider Adrian J. G. Coates sold 39,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 83, for a total value of £32,951. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd is a proven low-cost gold producer with a growing diversified Portfolio of mineral assets in West Africa, listed on both the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange AIM: THX and the TSX Venture Exchange TSX-V: THX.

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