Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the RV manufacturer's stock. Citigroup's target price indicates a potential upside of 2.91% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on THO. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Thor Industries from $109.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Argus raised Thor Industries to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $92.33.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on THO

Thor Industries Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE THO traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.77. The company had a trading volume of 224,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,329. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $69.71 and a 1-year high of $122.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm's 50 day moving average is $75.75 and its 200-day moving average is $87.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The RV manufacturer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 2.67%.Thor Industries's quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 394,513 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $41,128,000 after purchasing an additional 35,655 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $4,276,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 39,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 20,935 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 955.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 25,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Thor Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,581,876 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $162,411,000 after buying an additional 48,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company's stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and related components for the leisure travel market. Through its family of well-known brands—such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone RV and Thor Motor Coach—the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of motorized and towable RVs, complemented by aftermarket parts and service solutions. Thor offers products that span travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and Class A, B and C motorhomes, addressing both entry-level and premium segments.

Founded in 1980 when Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein acquired Airstream from Beatrice Foods, Thor Industries has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest RV producers in the world.

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