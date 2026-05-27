Thor Industries (THO) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 3rd. Analysts expect Thor Industries to post earnings of $1.95 per share and revenue of $2.6806 billion for the quarter. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.250 EPS. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The RV manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.31. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.02%.The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Thor Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Thor Industries alerts: Sign Up

Thor Industries Stock Up 1.6%

THO stock opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $122.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Thor Industries's payout ratio is currently 64.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 2,600 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $229,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,266,750. This represents a 1.91% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thor Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,072 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 34,810 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Thor Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,519 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Thor Industries by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THO. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Thor Industries

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and related components for the leisure travel market. Through its family of well-known brands—such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone RV and Thor Motor Coach—the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of motorized and towable RVs, complemented by aftermarket parts and service solutions. Thor offers products that span travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and Class A, B and C motorhomes, addressing both entry-level and premium segments.

Founded in 1980 when Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein acquired Airstream from Beatrice Foods, Thor Industries has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest RV producers in the world.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Thor Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Thor Industries wasn't on the list.

While Thor Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here