ThredUp (TDUP) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $90.3380 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Get ThredUp alerts: Sign Up

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a negative net margin of 6.68%.The firm had revenue of $81.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.17 million. On average, analysts expect ThredUp to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ThredUp Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88. ThredUp has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.05 million, a P/E ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Christopher Homer sold 61,578 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $272,790.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,301,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,767,164.49. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Sean Sobers sold 45,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $201,804.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 572,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,276.89. The trade was a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the third quarter worth $37,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ThredUp in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ThredUp by 552.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 110.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,959 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ThredUp from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $5.00 to $5.70 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.14.

View Our Latest Report on ThredUp

About ThredUp

ThredUp, Inc operates an online consignment and thrift platform that enables consumers to buy and sell secondhand clothing and accessories. Through its digital marketplace, the company offers curated selections of apparel for women and children, spanning a broad range of brands and styles. Sellers can order a “Clean Out Kit” to send in items they no longer wear, while buyers benefit from discounted prices and a simplified shopping experience powered by ThredUp's in-house authentication, quality control and logistics capabilities.

In addition to its core consumer-to-consumer marketplace, ThredUp has expanded into business-to-business services with its Resale-as-a-Service (RaaS) offering.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ThredUp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ThredUp wasn't on the list.

While ThredUp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here