Thryv (THRY) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $145.9840 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

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Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $167.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.69 million. Thryv had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 6.58%. On average, analysts expect Thryv to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Thryv Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of Thryv stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.90. Thryv has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thryv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Thryv by 2,516.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 526.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,239 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 787.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,066 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,571 shares of the company's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Thryv from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised Thryv from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thryv presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Thryv

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: THRY is a software and technology solutions provider focused on helping small- and medium-sized businesses manage customer relationships, marketing and communications, appointments and payments through a unified platform. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company delivers cloud-based software designed to simplify administrative tasks and enable business owners to engage with customers across multiple channels.

At the core of Thryv's offerings is its flagship Thryv software platform, which combines customer relationship management (CRM) tools, automated marketing and social media management, online scheduling, invoicing and payment processing.

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