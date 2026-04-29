ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Shares of ThyssenKrupp AG Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKAMY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.2280, but opened at $10.88. ThyssenKrupp shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 9,080 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TKAMY. Zacks Research lowered shares of ThyssenKrupp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays restated an "underweight" rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ThyssenKrupp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKAMY

ThyssenKrupp Trading Up 9.6%

The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company's 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78.

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). ThyssenKrupp had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ThyssenKrupp AG Sponsored ADR will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About ThyssenKrupp

ThyssenKrupp AG OTCMKTS: TKAMY is a diversified German industrial conglomerate headquartered in Essen and Düsseldorf. Formed in 1999 through the merger of Thyssen AG and Friedrich Krupp GmbH, the company operates across multiple segments, including steel production, materials distribution, industrial engineering, elevator technology and automotive components.

In its Materials Services division, ThyssenKrupp supplies processed and semi-finished steel products and high-performance materials to industries such as automotive, construction and machinery manufacturing.

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