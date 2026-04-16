ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Stock Price Up 6.8% - What's Next?

ThyssenKrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF - Get Free Report) shares rose 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.5970.

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts: Sign Up

ThyssenKrupp Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.72.

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. ThyssenKrupp had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 1.83%.

About ThyssenKrupp

ThyssenKrupp AG is a diversified industrial group headquartered in Essen, Germany, with operations spanning multiple continents. The company serves a broad range of end markets, including automotive, construction, mechanical engineering, and logistics. ThyssenKrupp's global footprint encompasses production facilities, distribution centers and service locations across Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East, enabling it to provide tailored solutions to customers around the world.

The company's main business activities are organized into several segments.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ThyssenKrupp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ThyssenKrupp wasn't on the list.

While ThyssenKrupp currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here