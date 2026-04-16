Free Trial
→ MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Stock Price Up 6.8% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
ThyssenKrupp logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • ThyssenKrupp shares jumped 6.8% to $10.25 on Thursday, but volume was extremely light (~120 shares, down ~95% versus the daily average), suggesting the move may lack broad participation.
  • The company reported Q4 EPS of -$0.07, beating estimates by $0.25, while revenue of $8.44B missed consensus (~$9.33B), reflecting mixed results.
  • Key fundamentals: market cap of $6.38B and a P/E of 9.49, the stock is trading below its 50‑day ($10.62) and 200‑day ($11.31) moving averages and carries a very low debt‑to‑equity of 0.05.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

ThyssenKrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF - Get Free Report) shares rose 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.5970.

ThyssenKrupp Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.72.

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. ThyssenKrupp had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 1.83%.

About ThyssenKrupp

(Get Free Report)

ThyssenKrupp AG is a diversified industrial group headquartered in Essen, Germany, with operations spanning multiple continents. The company serves a broad range of end markets, including automotive, construction, mechanical engineering, and logistics. ThyssenKrupp's global footprint encompasses production facilities, distribution centers and service locations across Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East, enabling it to provide tailored solutions to customers around the world.

The company's main business activities are organized into several segments.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ThyssenKrupp Right Now?

Before you consider ThyssenKrupp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ThyssenKrupp wasn't on the list.

While ThyssenKrupp currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public

A forward-looking investment report spotlighting the seven space companies best positioned to benefit from accelerating commercialization in 2026. It explores key industry trends, major growth catalysts, and the stocks shaping the next phase of the space economy—from launch leaders and satellite networks to data, defense, and in-space infrastructure.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Trump, Elon prep for AI “Black Swan”
Trump, Elon prep for AI “Black Swan”
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
By Peter Frank | April 12, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines