Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Hold" from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.3333.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TDW shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tidewater from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tidewater from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Dawson James reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $117.00 price target on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

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Tidewater Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Tidewater stock opened at $81.07 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $82.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.57. Tidewater has a 1-year low of $38.24 and a 1-year high of $93.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $326.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $322.83 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 22.16%.The company's revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tidewater will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,162,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 50,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,951,415. This trade represents a 22.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samuel R. Rubio sold 22,461 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,798,003.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 60,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,808,283.30. The trade was a 27.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 52,656 shares of company stock worth $4,079,112 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Tidewater

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,546,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,010,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 226.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 33,428 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,177 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 3rd quarter valued at $855,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 179,489 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 24,352 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc is a leading global provider of offshore marine support vessels, serving the energy sector with a focus on the oil and gas industry. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company operates a diverse fleet of platform supply vessels (PSVs), anchor handling tug supply vessels (AHTSs), crew boats and other specialized vessels designed to support offshore drilling, production and construction activities.

The company's fleet is equipped to handle a range of maritime services, including the transport of personnel, equipment and bulk materials; anchor handling and mooring operations; and subsea construction support.

Further Reading

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