Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$25.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$17.00. National Bank Financial's target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.50% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TWM. ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$9.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotia lifted their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$9.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$11.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$20.00.

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Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of TWM traded up C$1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$20.92. The company's stock had a trading volume of 176,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,340. The company has a market cap of C$458.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.39. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$4.00 and a 52-week high of C$21.37.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$385.60 million during the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.0199855 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets. The business activities of the company include gathering, processing, and transportation relates to raw gas gathering systems, processing plants and pipelines, NGL marketing and Extraction, refined products, and other activities.

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