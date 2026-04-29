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Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Hits New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Tidewater Renewables logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 52‑week high: Tidewater Renewables reached an intraday high of C$9.99 (last C$9.87) on Wednesday with about 14,318 shares traded.
  • Analyst outlook: ATB Cormark raised its target from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and rated the stock a "speculative buy," and MarketBeat shows a consensus Buy rating with an average target of C$8.00.
  • Valuation and leverage caution: the stock carries a high P/E of 114.44 and a debt‑to‑equity ratio of 128.35, despite a C$375.8M market cap and operations focused on renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.99 and last traded at C$9.87, with a volume of 14318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a "speculative buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Renewables presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$8.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on LCFS

Tidewater Renewables Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day simple moving average is C$7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.35, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$375.82 million, a PE ratio of 114.44 and a beta of -0.26.

About Tidewater Renewables

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Renewables is a multi-faceted, energy transition company. The Corporation is focused on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel. The Corporation was created in response to the growing demand for renewable fuels in North America and to capitalize on its potential to efficiently turn a wide variety of renewable feedstocks (such as canola oil, soybean oil, used cooking oil, distillers corn oil, tallow, and other biomasses) into low carbon fuels.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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