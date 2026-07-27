Tidewater (TDW) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.4561 per share and revenue of $329.9690 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.63). Tidewater had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 22.16%.The company had revenue of $326.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tidewater to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Tidewater Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:TDW opened at $78.46 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $73.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.35. Tidewater has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $93.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tidewater

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 701.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Tidewater from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research cut Tidewater from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Tidewater from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised Tidewater from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Tidewater from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tidewater has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $89.33.

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Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc is a leading global provider of offshore marine support vessels, serving the energy sector with a focus on the oil and gas industry. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company operates a diverse fleet of platform supply vessels (PSVs), anchor handling tug supply vessels (AHTSs), crew boats and other specialized vessels designed to support offshore drilling, production and construction activities.

The company's fleet is equipped to handle a range of maritime services, including the transport of personnel, equipment and bulk materials; anchor handling and mooring operations; and subsea construction support.

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