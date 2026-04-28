Tigo Energy (TYGO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Tigo Energy to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $25.7560 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Tigo Energy had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 136.32%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.02 million. On average, analysts expect Tigo Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Tigo Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:TYGO traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $4.83. 52,806 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,519. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82. Tigo Energy has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $366.02 million, a P/E ratio of -96.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tigo Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TYGO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYGO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tigo Energy by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,226 shares of the company's stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 595,702 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tigo Energy by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,425,040 shares of the company's stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 449,140 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tigo Energy by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 519,899 shares of the company's stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 290,544 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tigo Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tigo Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, Inc NASDAQ: TYGO is a U.S.-based provider of module-level power electronics (MLPE) solutions designed to optimize the performance and safety of solar photovoltaic systems. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Campbell, California, Tigo Energy develops hardware and software tools that enhance energy yield, improve system reliability, and streamline compliance with electrical codes. The company's technology platform is used by solar installers, project developers, and module manufacturers to deliver higher returns on investment and bolster the safety profile of PV arrays.

At the core of Tigo's offerings is its TS4 platform, a modular MLPE solution that enables real-time monitoring, rapid shutdown functionality, and maximum power point tracking at the panel level.

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