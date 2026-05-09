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Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Timbercreek Financial logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Timbercreek Financial shares fell below their 50-day moving average, trading as low as C$6.61 and last changing hands at C$6.63, down about 0.5% on the day.
  • Analysts remain cautious: National Bank Financial and Canaccord Genuity both cut their price targets, and consensus on the stock is currently Hold with an average target of C$7.77.
  • The company recently reported C$0.17 EPS on revenue of C$44.06 million and declared a monthly dividend of C$0.0575 per share, implying a high 10.4% yield and a payout ratio of 186.49%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Timbercreek Financial.

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF - Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.75 and traded as low as C$6.61. Timbercreek Financial shares last traded at C$6.63, with a volume of 284,968 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Timbercreek Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$7.75 to C$7.30 in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Timbercreek Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$7.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Trading Down 0.5%

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.88. The firm has a market cap of C$548.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$44.06 million during the quarter. Timbercreek Financial had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 20.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.7300725 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timbercreek Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Timbercreek Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 186.49%.

About Timbercreek Financial

(Get Free Report)

Timbercreek Financial Corp is a Canada-based non-banking commercial real estate lender. The company provides shorter-duration, customized financing solutions to professional real estate investors. It invests directly in a diversified portfolio of structured mortgage loans primarily secured by stabilized, income-producing commercial real estates, such as multi-residential, office and retail buildings located in urban markets across Canada. The company's strategy is to preserve investor capital by lending mainly against income producing real estate, mitigate concentration risk by diversifying geographically by asset type and borrower and ensure loan to value ratios.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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