Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.34 and traded as high as $44.20. Timberland Bancorp shares last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 32,969 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Timberland Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp Trading Up 0.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company's 50-day moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average is $40.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.31.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Timberland Bancorp

In related news, Director David Alan Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,745.20. This represents a 5.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 207.5% in the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 109,687 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,011 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Timberland Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $465,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Timberland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Timberland Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 36.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,966 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company's stock.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Timberland Bank, a Washington-chartered commercial bank serving individuals and businesses in southwestern Washington. The company conducts its operations through Timberland Bank, offering a range of community banking services tailored to local market needs. As a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ under the symbol TSBK, Timberland Bancorp focuses on delivering personalized financial solutions while maintaining a community-oriented approach.

Timberland Bank's core products include deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and retirement accounts.

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