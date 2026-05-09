Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.8750.

TKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Timken in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Timken from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Timken from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Timken from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Timken from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timken news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 19,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total transaction of $2,120,491.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 243,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,310,251.64. This represents a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Timken by 6.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 461,129 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,668,000 after buying an additional 27,515 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Timken by 107.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 727,777 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $54,714,000 after buying an additional 377,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Timken by 34.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,167 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $112,256,000 after buying an additional 385,389 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Timken by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 88,967 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 39,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the third quarter worth $1,678,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timken Stock Performance

TKR stock opened at $117.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.05 and a 200-day moving average of $93.67. Timken has a 12-month low of $67.14 and a 12-month high of $123.67.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 6.60%.Timken's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Timken will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Timken's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Timken's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

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