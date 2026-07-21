Timken (NYSE:TKR) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Oppenheimer's price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.04% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TKR. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Timken in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Timken from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Timken in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on Timken in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $150.00.

Get Timken alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on Timken

Timken Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE TKR traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.84. 249,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,593. Timken has a 12-month low of $70.57 and a 12-month high of $146.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Timken had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 6.60%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Timken will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In related news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 37,181 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $4,362,818.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 206,455 shares in the company, valued at $24,225,429.70. The trade was a 15.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,450 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $1,109,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,351.50. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,079 shares of company stock worth $8,296,144. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Timken by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company's stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Timken, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Timken wasn't on the list.

While Timken currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here