Timken (NYSE:TKR) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $139.77 and last traded at $132.6570, with a volume of 1134672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.09.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Timken from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $140.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TKR

Timken Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $114.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.51.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Timken had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Timken Company will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Timken's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Timken's dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $1,109,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,351.50. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Timken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $1,747,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 264,744 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,845,323.44. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 69,079 shares of company stock worth $8,296,144 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 4.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 27,465 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 16.5% in the first quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 3.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

Further Reading

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