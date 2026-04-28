Timothy Andrew Roberts Sells 13,070 Shares of Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Stock

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT - Get Free Report) insider Timothy Andrew Roberts sold 13,070 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 173, for a total transaction of £22,611.10.

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Henry Boot Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BOOT traded down GBX 0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 167.92. 61,236 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.55, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Henry Boot PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 166 and a 12 month high of GBX 249.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 184.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 206.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £225.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.31.

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 15.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Henry Boot had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Henry Boot PLC will post 18.2106097 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BOOT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Henry Boot from GBX 266 to GBX 195 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Henry Boot from GBX 326 to GBX 230 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 212.50.

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Henry Boot Company Profile

Henry Boot is one of the UK's leading land, property development, home building and construction businesses - and we've been transforming land and spaces since 1886. Listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1919, we're renowned for quality, expertise, delivery and a partnership approach across the group - which comprises, Hallam Land, HBD, Stonebridge, Henry Boot Construction, Banner Plant and Road Link. Operating across the UK, and employing over 500 people, we focus on three key markets: urban development, industrial and logistics and residential.

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