Timothy Bergwall Sells 2,000 Shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF) Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF - Get Free Report) SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $146,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 63,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,668,672.48. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Timothy Bergwall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $130,520.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $135,320.00.

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Greif Stock Down 3.0%

NYSE GEF traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.36. 216,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.30.

Greif (NYSE:GEF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). Greif had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.27%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Greif's revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Greif's previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Greif's payout ratio is 95.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Greif from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Greif from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Greif from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Greif from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $73.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Greif

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Greif by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 899,137 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $60,872,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Greif by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 837,742 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $56,715,000 after purchasing an additional 79,813 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Greif by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,333 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $38,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Greif by 75.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 524,603 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,352,000 after purchasing an additional 225,659 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Greif by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,951 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $22,067,000 after purchasing an additional 177,203 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, with a history dating back to its founding in 1877. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has evolved from a regional barrel and drum manufacturer into a diversified packaging provider serving a wide range of end markets. Greif's longstanding heritage in container solutions has positioned it as a trusted partner for customers seeking reliable, high-quality packaging options.

The company's core business revolves around the design, manufacture and sale of industrial packaging products, including steel, plastic and fiber drums; intermediate bulk containers (IBCs); safety closures; rigid, flexible and reconditioned packaging; containerboard and protective packaging.

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