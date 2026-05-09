Tiptree Financial (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Tiptree Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.55 and traded as low as $17.00. Tiptree Financial shares last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 222,682 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TIPT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Tiptree Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Tiptree Financial in a report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIPT

Tiptree Financial Trading Up 1.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Tiptree Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Tiptree Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tiptree Financial news, CFO Scott T. Mckinney bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $41,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,703.20. This represents a 1,547.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tiptree Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tiptree Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,280 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Tiptree Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,667 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Tiptree Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,055 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tiptree Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Tiptree Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 125,921 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiptree Financial Company Profile

Tiptree Financial, Inc NASDAQ: TIPT is a specialty finance company that provides working capital solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Tiptree Finance LLC, the company focuses on asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, and supply chain finance. Tiptree’s model is designed to help businesses manage cash flow, support growth initiatives, and optimize their balance sheets by unlocking liquidity tied up in receivables and inventory.

The company’s core services include invoice factoring and purchase order financing.

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