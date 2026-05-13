TJX Companies (TJX) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 20th. Analysts expect TJX Companies to post earnings of $1.00 per share and revenue of $13.9880 billion for the quarter. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TJX Companies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $150.37 on Wednesday. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $119.84 and a 12-month high of $165.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.86 and a 200-day moving average of $154.11.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,620,925 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $3,935,630,000 after purchasing an additional 495,989 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,725,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,391,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,281 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,043,550 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,081,960,000 after buying an additional 32,284 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,010,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $924,941,000 after buying an additional 53,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,180,963 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $795,848,000 after buying an additional 54,363 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Argus raised shares of TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $167.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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