TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Lowered to Hold Rating by Citigroup

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TKO. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TKO Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of TKO Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $232.25.

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TKO Group Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:TKO opened at $195.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. TKO Group has a fifty-two week low of $141.44 and a fifty-two week high of $226.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.50.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TKO Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TKO Group news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 2,271 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.71, for a total transaction of $455,812.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 9,518 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $1,890,179.62. Following the sale, the director owned 100,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,981,728.62. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,726 shares of company stock worth $17,262,744. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in TKO Group by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,115,000 after buying an additional 29,076 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in TKO Group by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in TKO Group by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in TKO Group by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in TKO Group by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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