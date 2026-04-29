TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$63.00

TMX Group (TSE:X - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial's target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on X. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$61.00 to C$61.50 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$62.56.

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TMX Group Stock Performance

TMX Group stock traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$54.37. 507,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,038. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of -0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.17. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$44.10 and a 12 month high of C$57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

TMX Group (TSE:X - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$457.80 million for the quarter. TMX Group had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that TMX Group will post 1.7708421 earnings per share for the current year.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.

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