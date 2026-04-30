Toast (TOST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Toast (NYSE:TOST - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $1.6328 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Toast (NYSE:TOST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 5.56%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Toast to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Toast Stock Performance

Toast stock opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 1.90. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.04.

Toast declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOST. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore raised Toast from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $37.00 target price on Toast in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $35.00 target price on Toast in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $39.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Toast

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 7,289 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $190,898.91. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 920,985 shares in the company, valued at $24,120,597.15. This represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 6,438 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $168,611.22. Following the sale, the executive owned 146,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,839,925.42. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,451. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 8,015,277 shares of the company's stock worth $284,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618,077 shares during the period. XN LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. XN LP now owns 8,988,386 shares of the company's stock worth $319,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,856 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 343.6% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,792,209 shares of the company's stock worth $79,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,210 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 18,198.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,247,037 shares of the company's stock worth $44,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,222 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $39,155,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc NYSE: TOST is a technology company that builds a cloud-based platform for restaurants and other foodservice businesses. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Toast offers integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems and a suite of software and hardware designed to streamline front-of-house and back-of-house operations. The company went public in 2021 and has positioned itself as a vertically integrated provider for the restaurant industry.

Toast's product portfolio includes touchscreen POS terminals and handheld order-and-pay devices, kitchen display systems, and peripherals tailored for high-volume foodservice environments.

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