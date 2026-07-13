Todd Dzyak Sells 5,000 Shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Stock

WidePoint Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY - Get Free Report) COO Todd Dzyak sold 5,000 shares of WidePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 110,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,059. The trade was a 4.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Todd Dzyak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, Todd Dzyak sold 10,000 shares of WidePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Todd Dzyak sold 10,000 shares of WidePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

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WidePoint Stock Performance

Shares of WYY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.57. 340,194 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,079. WidePoint Corporation has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.85 and a beta of 1.71.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $40.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. Analysts predict that WidePoint Corporation will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WYY shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of WidePoint in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Research raised WidePoint from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WidePoint

Institutional Trading of WidePoint

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in WidePoint by 19,130.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a provider of secure mobility management and identity management solutions. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, the company delivers a range of managed services designed to help organizations control and secure their telecommunications and IT environments. Since its inception in the late 1990s, WidePoint has focused on helping businesses and government agencies optimize their mobile device portfolios and ensure regulatory compliance.

WidePoint's core offerings include mobile device management, telecom expense management, and unified endpoint security.

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